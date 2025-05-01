Properties of Logarithms quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the product rule for logarithms, and how is it used to expand log expressions? The product rule for logarithms states that log_b(mn) = log_b(m) + log_b(n). It is used to expand a logarithm of a product into the sum of two separate logarithms with the same base.

How does the quotient rule for logarithms help in condensing log expressions? The quotient rule states that log_b(m/n) = log_b(m) - log_b(n). It allows you to condense the difference of two logarithms with the same base into a single logarithm of a quotient.

Explain the power rule for logarithms and provide an example. The power rule states that log_b(m^n) = n * log_b(m). For example, log_2(x^3) = 3 * log_2(x).

How can you change the base of a logarithm, and why is this useful? You can change the base of a logarithm using the formula log_b(m) = log_a(m) / log_a(b). This is useful for evaluating logs with bases not available on calculators by converting them to common (base 10) or natural (base e) logs.

What is the value of log_b(b) and log_b(1), and why? log_b(b) = 1 because b^1 = b, and log_b(1) = 0 because b^0 = 1. These follow from the definition of logarithms as inverses of exponentials.

