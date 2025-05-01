Tangent Lines and Derivatives quiz #1 Flashcards
Tangent Lines and Derivatives quiz #1
What is the main difference between a secant line and a tangent line to a curve?
A secant line intersects a curve at two points, while a tangent line touches the curve at exactly one point.How do you find the slope of the tangent line to the function f(x) = x^2 at x = 1 using limits?
The slope is found by evaluating the limit: lim_{x→1} [(x^2 - 1)/(x - 1)], which simplifies to lim_{x→1} (x + 1) = 2.What is the general formula for the slope of the tangent line (derivative) at a point x = c for a function f(x)?
The slope is given by lim_{x→c} [f(x) - f(c)] / (x - c).Given f(x) = 3x^2 - 4, how do you find the equation of the tangent line at x = -2?
First, find f(-2) = 8. Then, find the slope using the limit definition, which gives -12. Use point-slope form: y - 8 = -12(x + 2), which simplifies to y = -12x - 16.What is the meaning of the derivative at a point in terms of rates of change?
The derivative at a point represents the instantaneous rate of change of the function at that point, or the slope of the tangent line.How do you resolve a 0/0 indeterminate form when finding the slope of a tangent line using limits?
Simplify the numerator, often by factoring, to cancel the denominator and then evaluate the limit.If f(x) = x^2, what is the derivative f'(x) using the limit definition, and what does it represent?
