What is the primary role of cellular respiration in cells?
Which of the following is a key difference between cellular respiration in mitochondria and photosynthesis in chloroplasts?
Where does cellular respiration primarily occur in eukaryotic cells?
Which of the following best describes the structure of the mitochondria?
Which evidence supports the endosymbiotic theory regarding mitochondria?
Which process occurs in the mitochondrial matrix?
What is the primary role of the citric acid cycle in cellular respiration?
Which process directly follows the citric acid cycle in cellular respiration?
In a cell with a high demand for ATP, how might the citric acid cycle be regulated?
What is the primary role of the electron transport chain in cellular respiration?
Analyze the sequence of electron flow through the four main protein complexes in the electron transport chain.
What is the role of ATP synthase in the electron transport chain?
What is the primary role of the electrochemical proton gradient in ATP synthesis?
If ATP synthase produces 3 ATPs per revolution and completes 100 revolutions per second, how many ATP molecules are produced per second?
How do the F1 and F0 subunits of ATP synthase interact during ATP synthesis?