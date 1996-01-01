Which of the following is a characteristic feature of eukaryotic cells but not prokaryotic cells?
What is the primary function of mitochondria in eukaryotic cells?
Which organelle is responsible for storing genetic material in eukaryotic cells?
Which of the following is NOT a mechanism of protein sorting?
Which combination of protein sorting mechanisms would be involved in transporting a protein from the cytosol to the plasma membrane?
What is the fate of a protein with a malfunctioning sorting signal?
A cell is unable to release certain proteins into the extracellular space. Which defect in GPI anchor processing could explain this?
In a multi-pass transmembrane protein, what determines whether a sequence acts as a start or stop transfer sequence?
What is the primary role of the ER in protein processing?
How do the vesicular transport model and cisternae maturation model differ in terms of protein movement through the Golgi?
A protein with a specific sorting sequence is in the Golgi. How does the Golgi ensure it is directed into the correct vesicle?