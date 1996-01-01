Why are protein modifications in the Golgi crucial for protein stability?
What is the role of dynamin in vesicle budding?
Describe the sequence of events that occur after a vesicle fuses with its target membrane, focusing on the role of ATP and NSF.
How do v-SNAREs and t-SNAREs contribute to vesicle fusion specificity?
Synthesize the information on hydrogen gradients. Why are they important in protein transport through TIM and TIC complexes?
Synthesize the information on signal sequences. How do they contribute to the specificity of protein targeting?
How do chaperone proteins ensure correct protein folding within mitochondria and chloroplasts?
What is the primary function of lysosomes in a cell?
How does autophagy differ from phagocytosis?
What is the fate of a bacterium engulfed by a phagosome?
What is the primary function of phagosomes in the cell?