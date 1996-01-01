Cell Biology
Which endocytic pathway is primarily responsible for the uptake of large particles?
What is the effect of acidic pH in endosomes?
What is exocytosis?
In what way do exocytosis and endocytosis complement each other in cellular membrane balance?
What is the role of exocytosis in neurotransmitter release in nerve cells?
What is the primary function of peroxisomes in the cell?
Analyze the process of peroxisome formation from the endoplasmic reticulum. What is the sequence of events?
What are the potential cellular consequences of a defect in peroxisomal protein sorting?
What is the primary function of the plant vacuole?
Describe the synthesis pathway of the plant vacuole, including the roles of the ER and Golgi apparatus.
Which organelle is most similar to the plant vacuole in terms of function?