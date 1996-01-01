Which of the following statements correctly describes hydrophilic molecules?
Why are water and carbon considered essential small molecules in cell biology?
What is the primary reason atoms form chemical bonds?
What is the key difference between ionic bonds and covalent bonds?
What role do hydrogen bonds play in the solubility of substances in water?
Which of the following best describes the role of acids in a solution?
How do buffers maintain physiological pH levels in solutions?
In a reaction where water acts as a base, what is likely happening?
Which component of a nucleotide is responsible for encoding genetic information?
What characteristic of phospholipids allows them to form bilayers in cellular membranes?
What structural feature distinguishes steroids from other types of lipids?
A mutation in a protein leads to the loss of several hydrogen bonds. How might this affect the protein's function?
Which form of amino acids is predominantly found in proteins?
A protein undergoes a conformational change due to the formation of additional non-covalent bonds. How might this affect its function?