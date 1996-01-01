Which of the following is NOT considered a line of defense against pathogens in the human body?
Which statement accurately compares the innate and adaptive immune systems?
What is the primary purpose of inflammation in the immune response?
Which of the following is NOT a component of the innate immune response?
Evaluate the effectiveness of natural killer cells in the innate immune response. What is their primary function?
Why is the innate immune response considered the body's first line of defense?
What is the primary function of B cells in the adaptive immune response?
What are the stages of B cell development?
How does vaccination enhance the secondary immune response?
What is the basic structural shape of an antibody?
Why is class switching important in the immune response?