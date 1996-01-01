In the Hershey-Chase experiments, how was it determined that DNA is the genetic material of viruses?
How did the discovery of the DNA double helix by Watson and Crick contribute to our understanding of genetic information storage and replication?
What was the reasoning behind the transformation observed in Avery's experiment when combining dead infectious and live non-infectious bacteria?
Which component of the DNA structure forms the outer edges of the double helix?
What is the role of the sugar-phosphate backbone in DNA structure?
What is a key structural difference between B-DNA and Z-DNA?
What effect does UV exposure have on DNA hydrogen bonds?
Which technique is used to renature DNA strands in the laboratory?
What is a key difference between circular and linear DNA in terms of supercoiling?
Why is uracil used in RNA instead of thymine, which is used in DNA?
In what way does RNA's catalytic capability provide an advantage over DNA in cellular processes?
What distinguishes a hairpin structure from a stem loop in RNA?
What is the primary function of nucleosomes in DNA packaging?
What is the function of telomeres in chromosomes?