Which of the following scenarios best illustrates the self-sealing property of the lipid bilayer?
What characteristic of amphipathic molecules allows them to form bilayers in aqueous environments?
Which enzyme is responsible for breaking bonds between lipid molecules on the cytosolic side of the bilayer?
Which type of diffusion would be most affected if a membrane protein is anchored to the cytoskeleton?
A mutation causes a transmembrane protein to lose its asymmetry. What potential effect could this have on the cell?
How might a cell increase its membrane curvature to facilitate endocytosis?