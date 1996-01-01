How does ATP provide energy for active transport?
What is the primary difference between membrane potential and electrochemical potential?
Which transmembrane protein is most likely to transport ions based on their charge?
How do aquaporins facilitate the rapid movement of water across cell membranes?
Why is osmotic pressure important in maintaining cell integrity?
What does a high Km value indicate in the context of facilitated diffusion?
What is the role of F pumps in mitochondria?
What triggers the conformational change in the sodium-glucose symporter?
How do ABC transporters differ from other ATP-driven pumps?
How do potassium leak channels contribute to maintaining membrane potential?
Which type of ion channel opens in response to the binding of a specific molecule?
What does resting membrane potential indicate about ion movement?
Which part of the neuron is primarily responsible for receiving signals from other neurons?
What is the primary role of voltage-gated sodium channels in action potential propagation?
What is the first step in neuronal signaling?