What is the primary role of actin in cell crawling?
Which of the following is a type of actin-based protrusion found in amoebas?
In the translocation step of cell crawling, how do integrins facilitate movement?
Which of the following best defines cell crawling?
In a laboratory experiment, a cell is observed extending its membrane forward. Which cellular component is primarily responsible for this action?
What would likely happen if the detachment step in cell crawling did not occur?
In a chemotaxis experiment, cells are observed moving towards a higher concentration of a specific chemical. What does this indicate about the cells' behavior?