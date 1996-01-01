Which of the following is a traditional cancer treatment that involves physically removing the tumor from the body?
A patient is undergoing anti-angiogenic therapy. What is the expected outcome of this treatment?
What is the role of the MDR1 gene in cancer cells?
How does amplification of the MDR1 gene affect cancer treatment efficacy?
How does radiation therapy work in treating cancer?
A new drug is being tested for its anti-angiogenic properties. What is the expected mechanism of action?
What is a major challenge in treating cancer with chemotherapy?