What is the most common structural form of RNA?
Assess the impact of histone protein conservation on evolutionary biology.
A liver cell divides and its daughter cells retain the same pattern of histone modifications. What is this an example of?
What is whole genome duplication?
What is the primary use of phylogenetic trees in genomic studies?
Why are CA repeats significant in DNA fingerprinting?
Propose a potential application of mobile genetic elements in genetic engineering.
What is the transcription start site?
Which of the following is a function of the C-terminal domain (CTD) of RNA polymerase II?
How do the anticodon and amino acid binding regions of tRNA work together to ensure accurate translation?
What is the role of the 5' cap in eukaryotic mRNA during translation initiation?
What role does the MRNP exporter play in mRNA export?
What ability must a molecule have to be considered a precursor to life?
A protein is unable to fold into its native conformation due to high Gibbs free energy. What strategy might a cell use to overcome this issue?
Which of the following scenarios would most likely disrupt the primary structure of a protein?
What is the significance of the dynamic nature of multi-protein complexes in cellular processes?
Which of the following best describes the term 'affinity' in the context of protein-ligand interactions?
What is the role of kinases in the process of phosphorylation?
How does autophagy contribute to lysosomal protein degradation?
Which of the following is a characteristic of housekeeping genes?
How do histone modifications regulate gene expression?
Evaluate the impact of a mutation that prevents the lac repressor from binding to the operator site.