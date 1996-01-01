Which of the following best describes homophilic cell-cell adhesion?
A researcher is studying a tissue sample and observes that the cells are not adhering properly. Which cell adhesion molecule is most likely malfunctioning if cadherins are involved?
During an inflammatory response, which cell adhesion molecule is primarily responsible for mediating the interaction between leukocytes and endothelial cells?
In a patient with an autoimmune disorder, which cell adhesion molecule might be targeted to reduce inflammation?
Which molecule is involved in heterophilic cell-cell adhesion?
In an experiment, blocking selectin function leads to reduced leukocyte adhesion to endothelial cells. What is the likely impact on inflammation?
Which classical type of selectin is involved in platelet adhesion?