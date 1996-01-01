How do desmosomes differ from hemidesmosomes in terms of their structural components and functions?
How do tight junctions contribute to cell polarization?
What is the role of connexins in gap junctions?
Which type of cell junction would be most critical in maintaining the integrity of the blood-brain barrier, and why?
How might a disruption in claudin proteins affect epithelial tissue function?
Which type of cell junction would be most affected by a mutation in connexin genes?
In what way do tight junctions influence the distribution of membrane proteins in epithelial cells?