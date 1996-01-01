Why is carbon considered a foundational element in cell biology?
Analyze the role of electronegativity in the formation of polar molecules, using water as an example.
How do hydrogen bonds contribute to the properties of water?
How do van der Waals attractions enable geckos to adhere to surfaces?
Which part of the atom is primarily involved in chemical bonding?
How does the presence of a triple covalent bond affect the molecular structure and reactivity?
How does molecular complementarity contribute to the specificity of enzyme-substrate interactions?