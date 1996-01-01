What is the primary function of cilia and flagella in cells?
What is the common structural arrangement of microtubules in both cilia and flagella?
What is the function of the basal body in cilia and flagella?
What is the role of ATP in the function of dynein in cilia and flagella?
Analyze how the 9+2 arrangement of microtubules contributes to the function of cilia and flagella.
In the context of the sliding microtubule model, what would happen if dynein was unable to bind to microtubules?
Evaluate the impact of a malfunction in barrier proteins on the movement of cilia and flagella.