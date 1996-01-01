Which enzyme complex is responsible for converting pyruvate into Acetyl CoA?
Which of the following are main products of the citric acid cycle?
Why is the citric acid cycle considered aerobic even though it does not directly use oxygen?
How do oxidation reactions in the citric acid cycle contribute to energy production?
Which of the following best describes the role of enzymes in the citric acid cycle?
How many molecules of NADH are produced per turn of the citric acid cycle?
Which step in the citric acid cycle involves the release of CO2 and the production of NADH?