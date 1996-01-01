Why are replication origins typically rich in adenine and thymine?
How does the bidirectional nature of DNA replication affect the speed and efficiency of the process?
What is the primary function of DNA polymerase during DNA replication?
What is the purpose of Okazaki fragments in DNA replication?
In a hypothetical experiment, if DNA replication were conservative instead of semi-conservative, what would be the expected outcome after one round of replication?
Evaluate the advantages and disadvantages of bidirectional DNA replication.
Why does DNA polymerase synthesize DNA in the 5' to 3' direction?