Which step in the Sanger sequencing process involves the use of PCR, and what is its purpose?
How do fluorescent dyes in ddNTPs aid in identifying specific nucleotides during Sanger sequencing?
What is a significant impact of transitioning from Sanger sequencing to next-generation sequencing technologies?
What structural difference between ddNTPs and normal nucleotides causes termination of DNA synthesis in Sanger sequencing?
In the context of Sanger sequencing, what is the role of PCR in the DNA amplification process?
What is the purpose of gel electrophoresis in Sanger sequencing?
If a Sanger sequencing gel shows bands in the order of blue, red, green, and pink, what is the nucleotide sequence if blue represents G, red represents C, green represents A, and pink represents T?