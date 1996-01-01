Which of the following nucleotide bases is found in RNA but not in DNA?
What is the most common structural form of RNA?
What is a ribozyme and what is its significance in cellular processes?
How does the structural diversity of RNA contribute to its functional versatility in cellular processes?
Which of the following statements correctly describes a structural difference between DNA and RNA?
Which structural form is most commonly associated with RNA?
How does the three-dimensional structure of transfer RNA (trRNA) contribute to its function in protein synthesis?