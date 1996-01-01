What is the theoretical resolution limit of electron microscopy compared to light microscopy?
Why is thin sectioning crucial in specimen preparation for electron microscopy?
How would you use immuno gold staining to identify a specific protein in a cell sample?
How would you use gold to enhance contrast in an electron microscopy image?
How does metal shadowing differ from immuno gold staining in electron microscopy?
How can electron-dense materials be used to differentiate between cellular components in electron microscopy?
What is the primary purpose of using gold in immuno gold staining?