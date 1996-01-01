Where is the electron transport chain located within the cell, and why is this location significant?
Which process in the electron transport chain is responsible for creating a proton gradient across the inner mitochondrial membrane?
What determines the order of electron transfer in the electron transport chain?
Evaluate the impact of a malfunction in the electron transport chain on ATP synthesis.
What happens to NADH and FADH2 after they donate electrons to the electron transport chain?
Which complex in the electron transport chain is responsible for transferring electrons to oxygen?
Which of the following is a characteristic of heme groups in the electron transport chain?