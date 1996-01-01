Cell Biology
A patient with a genetic disorder affecting fibroblasts is likely to have issues with which component of the extracellular matrix?
What is the primary function of fibronectins in the extracellular matrix?
Which glycosaminoglycan is known for filling space and providing consistency in the extracellular matrix?
How do integrins facilitate communication between the extracellular matrix and the cytoskeleton?
Which of the following best defines the extracellular matrix?
Which protein in the extracellular matrix is primarily responsible for providing elasticity?
How do integrins contribute to cell survival and proliferation?