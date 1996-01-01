Cell Biology
How does the binding of GTP and GDP regulate the activity of G proteins?
Which enzyme is responsible for the synthesis of cyclic AMP (cAMP) in GPCR signaling pathways?
What is the role of the Gq protein in the inositol phospholipid signaling pathway?
Which of the following best describes how GPCR signaling pathways can be influenced?
Synthesize the process of G protein activation and inactivation in a signaling pathway.
How does phosphodiesterase affect cAMP levels in GPCR signaling pathways?
How can internal regulatory proteins influence GPCR signaling pathways?