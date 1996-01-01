What are the net products of glycolysis from one glucose molecule?
If glycolysis starts with one glucose molecule, how many ATP molecules are used and produced, and what is the net gain?
What is the function of dehydrogenase in glycolysis?
Why is the phosphorylation of glucose in the first step of glycolysis important?
Which step in glycolysis involves the cleavage of a six-carbon sugar into two three-carbon molecules?
What is substrate-level phosphorylation?
Why is pyruvate considered an important end product of glycolysis?