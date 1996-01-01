Cell Biology
What is the primary reason signaling pathways are considered networks rather than linear pathways?
How do insulin and glucagon work together to maintain blood glucose levels?
What is the role of Protein Kinase B in insulin signaling?
How might understanding signaling pathway integration aid in developing treatments for metabolic disorders?
What is crosstalk in the context of signaling pathways?
What happens to glucagon levels when blood glucose levels are high?
How can the integration of signaling pathways be leveraged to treat complex diseases like diabetes?