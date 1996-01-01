Cell Biology
How do the bloodstream and lymph nodes contribute to the process of metastasis?
Which of the following challenges do cancer cells face when traveling through the bloodstream?
What is the role of Rho GTPase in metastasis?
What is angiogenesis in the context of cancer?
What is the first step in the process of cancer cells forming secondary tumors?
In a diagram of metastasis, what is typically shown as the first event?
In a diagram of metastasis, what typically follows the invasion of cancer cells into the bloodstream?