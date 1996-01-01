What is the primary purpose of chromosomal condensation during mitosis?
Evaluate the impact of a defective mitotic spindle on the process of mitosis.
During telophase, the nuclear envelope begins to reform. What is the significance of this event in the context of cell division?
Evaluate the impact of skipping the G2 phase on the subsequent process of mitosis.
A cell exhibits abnormal chromosomal segregation during mitosis. Which protein complex is most likely malfunctioning?
What major event occurs during telophase?
Why is proper chromosomal segregation crucial during mitosis?