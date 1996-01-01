Which of the following is a disadvantage of using model organisms in research?
How does genetic conservation in model organisms facilitate the study of human biology?
Which characteristic makes E. coli a useful model organism for studying prokaryotic biology?
How has Drosophila melanogaster contributed to our understanding of chromosomal biology?
What makes C. elegans a valuable model for studying cell differentiation and development?
Evaluate the use of zebrafish and frogs in developmental biology studies.
How are viruses used to study cell biology?