Cell Biology
What is the primary structural feature that distinguishes the nuclear envelope from the plasma membrane?
How do nuclear pore complexes selectively regulate the movement of molecules between the nucleoplasm and the cytosol?
What role does the MRNP exporter play in mRNA export?
A cell exhibits a high level of improperly processed mRNA. What role does the exosome play in this scenario?
Evaluate the impact of nuclear compartmentalization on transcription efficiency.
What would be the consequence of a mutation that prevents heterochromatin from binding to the nuclear envelope?
What is the significance of the Ran GTP to GDP conversion in the nuclear import cycle?