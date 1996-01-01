Cell Biology
Which structure in the sarcomere is composed of only actin filaments?
How does the sliding filament model explain muscle contraction?
Why is the cross-bridge cycle critical for muscle contraction?
Which part of the sarcomere contains both actin and myosin filaments?
What happens to the H zone during muscle contraction?
How does the presence of calcium ions affect the interaction between actin and myosin?
What is the result of ATP hydrolysis on the myosin head during muscle contraction?