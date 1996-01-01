Cell Biology
Which of the following is NOT a property of cancer cells?
Which type of protein, when mutated, is most likely to become an oncogene?
What happens when the p53 tumor suppressor is mutated in a cell?
Which statement best describes the difference between oncogenes and tumor suppressors?
What is the potential impact of inheriting a mutated tumor suppressor gene like retinoblastoma?
Which process is directly stimulated by the overexpression of oncogenes?
What is the role of the retinoblastoma protein in the cell cycle?