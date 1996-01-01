Which type of cancer is most commonly associated with epithelial cells?
Which of the following scenarios best illustrates tumor progression?
What is the role of tumor suppressor genes in normal cells?
A scientist observes a cell culture where cells continue to divide even when completely surrounded by other cells. What characteristic of cancer cells does this observation demonstrate?
How does angiogenesis contribute to tumor growth?
What is the consequence of defective apoptosis in cancer cells?
Which type of cancer is associated with connective tissues?