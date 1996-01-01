Cell Biology
How do ion channel coupled receptors convert chemical signals into electrical signals?
What is receptor downregulation?
What role do protein kinases and phosphatases play in cell signaling pathways?
Which of the following is a potential outcome of a signal transduction pathway?
Which type of receptor is primarily involved in nerve signaling by converting chemical signals into electrical signals?
What is a common consequence of ligand binding to a cell surface receptor?
Which of the following is an example of a second messenger in a signal transduction pathway?