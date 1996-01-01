Cell Biology
Which of the following statements about the Krebs cycle is correct?
How do electron carriers like NADH and FADH2 contribute to ATP synthesis in the electron transport chain?
What is the role of the proton gradient in the electron transport chain?
During cellular respiration, how is energy transferred from glucose to ATP?
Which of the following processes is a part of cellular respiration and involves electron transfers?
Which molecules are produced during the Krebs cycle and used in the electron transport chain?
Evaluate the impact of a malfunction in ATP synthase on the proton motive force and ATP production.