How does the skin act as a barrier to prevent infections?
A patient has a bacterial infection. Which type of cell is primarily responsible for engulfing and digesting the bacteria?
What is the primary function of the complement system in the immune response?
In a viral infection, which type of cell is responsible for directly killing infected host cells?
Which sequence correctly describes the activation of immune responses following an infection?
Which chemical barrier is found in the gut and helps prevent infections?
Which type of cell is responsible for producing antibodies?