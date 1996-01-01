Cell Biology
What is the primary function of the cytoskeleton in a cell?
How do intermediate filaments contribute to the protection of the nucleus?
In what way do actin filaments facilitate cell movement?
Why is nucleation considered a critical step in the assembly of cytoskeletal structures?
Which cytoskeletal component is primarily responsible for forming cilia and flagella?
Analyze the role of microtubules in the formation of cilia and flagella and their impact on cellular movement.
What is the significance of protofilaments in the structure of the cytoskeleton?