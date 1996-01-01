A plant is unable to transport water efficiently. Which type of tissue is most likely malfunctioning?
Why is early tissue formation crucial during the development of multicellular organisms?
How might a mutation in a master regulatory patterning gene affect tissue development in an organism?
Which of the following statements is true regarding the conservation of patterning genes?
How did the evolution of the extracellular matrix contribute to the formation of tissues?
A researcher is studying a new marine organism and observes that its anus develops near the transient opening. How should the organism be classified?
How do patterning genes influence the development of bilateral symmetry in organisms?