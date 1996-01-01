Cell Biology
What is the primary characteristic of diffusion as a form of passive transport?
A cell membrane is impermeable to a certain molecule. Which type of diffusion would most likely facilitate its transport across the membrane?
What is the primary function of the GLUT1 glucose transporter in cells?
What happens to a cell placed in a hypertonic solution?
Why is the partition coefficient important for drug design?
Which transport protein class is involved in moving a single type of molecule across the membrane?
What would be the effect of inhibiting the sodium-calcium antiporter in muscle cells?