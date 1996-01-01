A plant species is found to thrive in a very wet environment. Which component of the secondary cell wall is most likely enhanced to provide waterproofing?
Which of the following best describes the difference in flexibility between primary and secondary cell walls?
How do plasmodesmata facilitate communication between plant cells?
Why do secondary cell walls form only after a plant cell has stopped growing?
What role does hemicellulose play in the primary cell wall?
In a drought-resistant plant, which component of the secondary cell wall is likely increased to prevent water loss?
Which feature of plant cell walls allows them to substitute for a skeletal system?