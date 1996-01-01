What is the primary difference between binary fission and mitosis?
Which domain of life includes organisms with eukaryotic cells?
Why is the presence of a nuclear envelope significant for eukaryotic cells?
How do the reproductive strategies of prokaryotes and eukaryotes contribute to genetic diversity?
What is the primary function of the plasma membrane in both prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
A scientist observes a cell with a complex network of internal membranes. Which type of cell is she most likely observing?
