How do prokaryotic cells differ from eukaryotic cells in terms of genetic material storage?
A prokaryotic species is found thriving in an oxygen-depleted environment. Which metabolic process is it most likely using?
Why does rapid division contribute to the evolutionary success of prokaryotic cells?
A bacterium transfers a plasmid to another bacterium through a pilus. What process is being described?
A prokaryotic organism is found in a hot spring, performing photosynthesis. What type of prokaryote is it likely to be?
What is the primary purpose of conjugation in prokaryotic cells?
Why is gene expression considered simpler in prokaryotic cells compared to eukaryotic cells?