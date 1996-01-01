How does the central dogma of biology explain the differentiation of cell types in multicellular organisms?
How do cells obtain energy, and why is this energy crucial for forming macromolecules?
Which of the following mechanical activities is crucial for cellular function?
What role does feedback circuitry play in cellular self-regulation?
How does DNA replication contribute to the process of mitosis?
What is the role of receptor-mediated processes in cellular response to external stimuli?
