A protein is tagged with a single ubiquitin molecule. What is the likely outcome for this protein?
How does autophagy contribute to lysosomal protein degradation?
What role do degradation signals play in the lifespan of a protein?
What structural feature of the proteasome allows it to degrade proteins efficiently?
What type of enzymes are found in lysosomes that aid in protein degradation?
A cell is observed to have insufficient levels of a specific protein. What mechanism is likely responsible for this observation?
Which mechanism is primarily responsible for the degradation of misfolded proteins?