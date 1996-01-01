Which amino acids are phosphorylated by receptor tyrosine kinases?
In a scenario where a receptor tyrosine kinase is mutated and cannot undergo transautophosphorylation, what would be the most likely consequence?
Which method of receptor activation inhibition would be most effective in permanently stopping a receptor from signaling?
How does the PI3K/AKT pathway promote cell survival?
A drug is developed to specifically inhibit receptor serine/threonine kinases. What would be the expected effect on the TGF-beta signaling pathway?
How does Ras function as a signaling hub in receptor tyrosine kinase pathways?
Evaluate the potential impact of a PI3K inhibitor on cancer cells.