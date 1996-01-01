What is the role of kinases in the process of phosphorylation?
How do glycolipids contribute to the anchoring of proteins within cellular membranes?
Why is protein cleavage considered irreversible?
A mutation in the Ras protein prevents GTP hydrolysis. How might this affect cellular processes and contribute to cancer?
What is the role of phosphatases in protein regulation?
What happens to the Ras protein when GTP is hydrolyzed to GDP?
A protein machine is malfunctioning due to a missing component. What is the likely consequence, and why is independent regulation important?