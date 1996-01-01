Cell Biology
Which of the following properties of RNA suggests that it predated DNA and proteins in the origins of life?
Why is RNA's ability to change conformation in response to environmental signals significant?
Why was compartmentalization of chemical reactions important during the RNA world?
What is the significance of the transition from the RNA world to the DNA world in evolutionary history?
How do ribozymes differ from traditional enzymes?
What ability must a molecule have to be considered a precursor to life?
What was a key characteristic of the transition from the pre-RNA world to the RNA world?