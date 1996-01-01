Cell Biology
Which of the following bases is a purine?
If a DNA molecule has 100 base pairs, what is its approximate length in nanometers?
Why are major and minor grooves important in the DNA double helix?
What is a potential implication of the unknown role of Z-DNA in cellular biology?
Given the nucleotide sequence AGCT, synthesize the complementary sequence and identify the purines in the original sequence.
If a DNA molecule has 50 helical turns, what is its approximate length in nanometers?
Predict how DNA's polar nature might influence its interaction with proteins in the cell nucleus.